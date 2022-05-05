Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the National Records of Scotland told the Cumbernauld News that 79 per cent of households had completed this cruicial piece of paperwork.

The organisations stated that the remaning 21 percent had not done so have a legal responsibility to ensure that the form is completed by the end of the month. Those failing to comply could be fined £1000.

Help and support is available to those who have yet to complete the census at www.census.gov.scot or via the free helpline 0800 030 8308. Paper forms are also still available on request for those who need them.