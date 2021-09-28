Officers believe that the same individual has been involved in a number of incidents, including one in Nevis Drive last Wednesday around 9.40pm which has been reported to police.
They have issued a description of the man who is white, wearing dark jogging bottoms, a hoodie plus a dark jacket.
Officer are also warning car owners to keep both their homes and vehicles locked as pocketing of the key from a focal point in a house often paves the way for a car theft. Those with a keyless vehicle are being advised to keep the fob in a secure Faraday pouch which blocks remote access to the car.