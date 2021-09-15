Organisation that fraudsters claim to work for issues warning

Police are warning the public after an increase in doorstep crime with the common thread being that conmen are claiming to work for the one organisation.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:43 am

The Cumbernauld News and Kilsyth Chronicle has warned our readers frequently about fraudsters who claim need access to homes because they work for Scottish Water. However their sole motivation is to simply to commit theft on the premises.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Now Lanarkshire Police division have said that they have again been dealing with a number of incidents of this nature across the division recently.

A Scottish Water spokesperson confirmed in turn: “Anyone calling from Scottish Water will always carry a photo identification and drive vehicles marked with our logo. And we will never ask you for money.”