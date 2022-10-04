Glasgow High Court

Reece Govan, 26, and Bran Gallacher, 25, are alleged to have been involved with others in a shooting in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire on January 23 2020.

It is said they were masked when they are brandished a shotgun at Marc McDermott in Brunswick Gardens.

The indictment claims he was chased, struck with a machete before the firearm was repeatedly discharged. McDermott is said to have been hit on the body with pellets from the gun.

A second attempted murder charge alleges a woman was in "close proximity" when the weapon was fired at McDermott. She is described as being struck on the hand.

Govan and Gallacher face an alternative accusation of culpably and recklessly discharging the shotgun resulting in the woman being hurt.

A further charge listing the same alleged crime states she was walking her dog at the time.

Prosecutors claim the pet was also hit and ended up dead as a result.

The pair are also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice including allegations they got rid of clothes they had been wearing and torched a car to avoid detection as police appealed for witnesses.

Detective investigating the shooting took the unprecedented step of setting up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.

This gave potential witnesses access to a forum so they could send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus in Gartcosh. It was the first time that the portal had been used by Police Scotland since its official launch that month.

Govan faces other accusations along with 23 year-old Holly Daniel. These are reset of cars and drugs charges.

Defence KCs Brian McConnachie, Tony Graham and Gordon Jackson pled not guilty on the trio's behalf. The hearing took place on Monday (October 3) at the High Court in Glasgow. Prosecutor Richard Goddard KC asked for a trial to be set.

