Pam Gosal bringing forward Bill to create a domestic abuse register

The register will be Pam Gosal’s first Members’ Bill

It would work similarly to the sex offenders register, with abusers placed on a database that could see police or local authorities act if a potential victim is at risk.

This comes as domestic abuse incidents reached their highest level on record, with over 65,000 in 2020/21.

Those convicted would be forced to notify the police if they change addresses or have a passport, so they can be closely monitored upon their release from prison.

Offenders subject to court orders would also have to complete mandatory rehabilitation to stop further criminal behaviour.

It is hoped the register would give vital information to local authorities and police, and prevent future abuse.

A public consultation lasting at least 12 weeks will be launched in the coming year, where charities and victims will be able to have their say on the details of the Bill.

Ms Gosal said: “For years domestic abusers have been allowed to roam free in our communities undetected, this register will put an end to that.

“We will also introduce designated BAME engagement officers, to ensure support is accessible for every community in Scotland.

“I am keen to hear first-hand from victims and charities to ensure we get this vital legislation right.