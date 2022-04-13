By Clare Grant

The parks involved are Strathclyde Park, the Daisy Park and Duchess Park and Inspector Alan Mulholland has stressed that his officers are addressing the problem which has extended too, to Wishaw.

He told the Motherwell Times: “We are aware of issues of antisocial behaviour involving young people in Motherwell and Wishaw recently and are acutely aware of the disruptive effect this has on the local community.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dedicated patrols are carried out in the affected areas, including Daisy Park and Duchess Park, with officers providing reassurance to the community as well as engaging with young people and discouraging antisocial behaviour.

"It is worth stressing that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police but we know that a small minority do sometimes become involved in anti-social behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents

"We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour but will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

"I would also urge parents and guardians to make sure that they know where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing.

"Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101.

The inspector also issued a fresh witness appeal following a shocking assault highlighted in this newspaper last week. We told how an 84-year-old woman was hit on the head by a stone on Motherwell’s Millfield Avenue on Sunday, April 3 at 5.45pm.

The inspector revealed: “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2692 of April 3."

Additionally, police have issued a warning about youngsters starting fires in various locations across Bellshill and Uddingston, following a spate of complaints.