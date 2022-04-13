That is the view of MSP for Motherwell and Wishaw Clare Adamson who has become disturbed about the conduct of hooligans in the Daisy Park, Strathclyde Park and Duchess Park as better weather sees troublemakers head outdoors.

And the Scottish Nationalist politician has taken steps to liase with the community in a quest to stamp it out.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also feared that the same individuals may be responsible for sparking disorder in these differing locations.

Calling the set-up “very concerning” she said: “I have been regularly engaged with local police and North Lanarkshire Council over these problems. My office and Councillor Agnes Magowan have met with residents, business owners, local schools and the police to understand the extent of the problem.

“I have again written to the head of the local authority and I am seeking a meeting with local Police. this reprehensible behaviour must not stand. If we are dealing with the same group of people then, clearly, more concerted action is needed. Our community cannot be held to ransom by thuggery. I would urge residents with any information on anti-social behaviour to contact the Police on 101.”