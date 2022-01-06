Plant prowlers target Bearsden in Bloom THREE times

Thieves target Bearsden in Bloom

Over the festive period, the sneaky thieves nabbed a number of plants from displays created and tended by Bearsden in Bloom for all the community to enjoy.

Chair of the voluntary group, Ros Carmichael told the Herald: “It is very disheartening that some light-fingered person is spoiling the work of those who give their time and energy to improve the environment for the community.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was dismayed to find two further plants, bought and planted by volunteers of Bearsden in Bloom, have been removed from a bed at the Hub in Drymen Road in the few days around New Year.

"And this following the removal of the centre plant from each of the three barrels in Anderson Park around Christmas Day.

"Our efforts to contribute to improving the ambience of Bearsden are being undermined.”

Earlier in December, centre-piece plants were swiped from the tubs at Anderson Park.

Then, Ros said: “This summer, volunteers acquired and planted three large tubs for the little park on Drymen Road at the corner of Manse Road as part of a project to care for the area.

"Recently, the spent summer flowers were replaced by winter planting. However, at some point over the last few days, the centre-piece plant has been removed from each tub.”