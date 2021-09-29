The incident is alleged to have happened at Anderson Tower on Wednesday, September 22 around 6pm.

This was amidst reports that a disturbance was taking place which involved weapons, including a meat-cleaver style knife.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have confirmed that a 31-year-old male and a 23-year-old male have been arrested in relation to the alleged incident.

However, this was not the end of the matter.

For following the arrest, the males were abusive and threatening to the attending police officers – with the 31 year old male spitting in the face of an officer.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal regarding the alleged incident.

Meanwhile another man has been arrested in relation to another disturbance which also saw police abused during a callout the following day.

And the location was Wishaw General Hospital.

The second alleged incident also had two distinct strands – which stemmed again from the suspect's reaction after being challenged by police sent to deal with the situation.

Staff called in police after a 29-year-old man sparked alarm on the premises after allegedly behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on Thursday (September 23).

When the officers arrived, the man is alleged to have assaulted them in the line of their duties, by head-butting and kicking at them. He then spat at them.