Police appeal after bikes worth £20,000 stolen from Robroyston home

Police hunt thieves

Police are appealing for help to find the thieves responsible.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a property after the two off-road Super Moto bikes and one Triumph road bike were stolen from a garage at the property.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called around 12.20am on Sunday, 5 September, 2021 following the report of the theft of motorbikes from a property on Saughs Gate, Glasgow.