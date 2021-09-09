Police appeal after bikes worth £20,000 stolen from Robroyston home

Two off-road bikes and a motorbike worth £20,000 have been stolen from a home at Robroyston.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 2:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th September 2021, 2:39 pm
Police hunt thieves

Police are appealing for help to find the thieves responsible.

Officers were called to a property after the two off-road Super Moto bikes and one Triumph road bike were stolen from a garage at the property.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called around 12.20am on Sunday, 5 September, 2021 following the report of the theft of motorbikes from a property on Saughs Gate, Glasgow.

"Enquires are currently ongoing to trace those responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0094 of 05/09/21."