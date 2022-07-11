Police appeal after lone woman chased in Glasgow

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a woman was chased in Glasgow last week.

Police are appealing for information.

The lone woman was walking home around 1.30am on Thursday, July 7, when a man began to chase her.

The woman, 19, was walking along Westerhouse Road, when the incident happened.

She made it home safely and the man ran down Westerhouse Road towards Edinburgh Road.

The man did not speak to her or make any physical contact. He was dressed in black at the time of the incident.

Constable Ryan Corey of Glasgow Easterhouse station said: “This incident caused the woman significant alarm as she walked home from work.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was on Westerhouse Road and Wellhouse Road between 1.20am and 1.45am on Thursday with any information or dashcam footage.