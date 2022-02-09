Police appeal after man assaulted by group on Sauchiehall Street

Police in Glasgow are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by a group on Sauchiehall Street.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the incident on Sauchiehall Street.

Around 1.20am on Sunday, a 26-year-old man was walking along Sauchiehall Street, heading towards Buchanan Street, when he was approached by a group of around 10 men.

The man was punched to his face, causing him to fall and strike his head on the ground. The group of men then ran off onto Rose Street.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital.

The suspects are described as white, being in their teens or early 20s. One suspect was further described as wearing a black hooded top with a white motif on the chest, dark trousers and red trainers with white soles.

Detective Constable Matthew McCann said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of this attack to contact us. I know people might think we have all the information we need but that is not the case. It’s important we have all the details, please contact us with any information you may have, it could lead us to identifying the men in the group.

“A young man has sustained a serious injury and it’s imperative we trace those responsible for the attack. We are continuing to view relevant CCTV footage from the local area, however, I would urge anyone who was on Sauchiehall Street or Rose Street at the time, who has any personal footage that may assist our investigation, to contact us.”