Police appeal after man assaulted in Barras Market

Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Barras Market.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack at around 10.20am on Saturday morning.

The 60-year-old man was seriously assaulted within a premises on Moncur Street.

Detective Constable Joanna Galea, of Shettleston CID, said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or witnessed what happened to get in touch.