Police appeal after man assaulted in Glasgow pub

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a man was assaulted inside a Glasgow city centre pub.

The man was assaulted inside The Maltman.

The appeal comes after a 58-year-old man was seriously assaulted within The Maltman pub on Renfield Street, on Saturday.

Around 9pm on Saturday evening, the man was involved in a confrontation with two men which led to him being seriously assaulted.

The first suspect is described as white, aged in his 50s and of medium build with short, dark hair that was shaved at the back and sides. He was wearing a grey polo shirt with a navy blue collar, dark coloured jeans and shoes.

The second suspect is described as white, aged in his 50s and bald with a muscular build. He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and jeans.

Following the incident both suspects headed towards West Regent Street.

Detective Constable Neil Bonsor of City Centre Police Office said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the bar around the time of this attack who recognises the description of these two men, or who has an information that will assist our enquiry to come forward.

“Officers are viewing CCTV footage from the local area however I would also urge anyone who was on Renfield Street at West Regent Street who has any personal footage that may assist our investigation to contact us.”