Police appeal after numerous indecent exposure incidents in Anniesland

Police in Glasgow are appealing for information, following a number of indecent exposure incidents in Anniesland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking information about the incidents in Anniesland.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into three incidents that took place on Friday, April 22, on the canal path between Lock 27 pub, Crow Rd and Kelvindale railway station, Cleveden Road.

The first incident took place around 4pm when the suspect exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl. At 4.15pm the same man exposed himself to a 30-year-old woman and at 5.25pm he exposed himself to a 41-year-old woman.

He is described as white, in his mid 20’s with brown hair and wearing a black top with a white design on it with the words ‘I don’t care’. His sleeves were rolled up to the elbows. He was wearing dark-coloured trousers and black sandals. He was wearing a baseball cap during one of the incidents.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Paul Houston of Pollok Police Station said: “The suspect did not approach the women or speak to them but they were upset as a result of these incidents.

“Officers have carried out enquiries and are studying CCTV footage from the local area to gather more information on the man responsible. We fully appreciate that incidents of this nature can cause alarm within the local community, and while none of the victims have been approached by the suspect, they are still distressing to witness. As a result, we have stepped up patrols in the area to provide public reassurance while our investigation continues.”