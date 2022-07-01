Police appeal for info after Union Street assault

Police Scotland has appealed for information after a man was assaulted on Union Street on Thursday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-year-old man was found seriously injured on Union Street having been assaulted.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 11.30am.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Chris Curness said: “We are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with information to get in touch with officers to assist with our enquiries.