Police appeal for information after 3 men assaulted in Glasgow city centre

Police are appealing for information after three men were assaulted in Glasgow city centre, which left one of the victims requiring hospital treatment.

The incident happened on St Vincent Street, near to the junction with Renfield Street, at around 12am on Sunday,

A 29-year-old old man suffered a facial injury when he was seriously assaulted during the incident and has received treatment at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Two other men, aged 30 and 27, suffered minor injuries and did not require treatment.

Detective Inspector Barrie Kirkland, of Govan Police Office, said: "Enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.

"The area would have been busy at this time and we are appealing to anyone that may have information that could assist with our investigation to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 0390 of 8 May, 2022.