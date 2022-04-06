Police appeal for witnesses after bottle thrown during Rangers 1-2 Celtic at Ibrox

Police in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses, after a glass bottle was thrown onto the pitch during Rangers’ 1-2 defeat against Celtic at Ibrox.

During half-time of the Rangers v Celtic match, between 12.45pm and 1pm, a glass bottle was thrown from the Copland Road Stand onto the pitch. Broken glass from the bottle was subsequently found in front of the goal posts and the second half was delayed in order for this to be cleared.

Inspector Brian Fraser, of Greater Glasgow’s Divisional Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Luckily no-one was hurt as a result of this incident, however, it could have caused serious injury.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the bottle being thrown or who has any information about the incident to please get in touch.