The driver and 70-year-old male passenger of one of the cars were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where the female driver sadly passed away. The male passenger remains in a critical condition. The road was closed for around nine hours to allow enquiries to be carried out.Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this crash. The area was busy at the time and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police to get in touch. I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time to review any dashcam footage and get in touch if they can assist.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2323 .