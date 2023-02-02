Register
Police confirm that victim of fatal accident on M73 was Cumbernauld 16-year-old Sophie Laing

Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old girl who died following a crash on the M73 on Saturday, January 28 was from Sophie Laing from Cumbernauld.

The crash, which happened around 1.30pm near the Gartcosh junction, also saw a 62-year-old man taken to hospital. A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and later released pending further enquiries.

Constable Paul Mallon, Lanarkshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Sophie’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A ny motorists with additional information about this incident as enquiries continue are asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1665.