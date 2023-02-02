The crash, which happened around 1.30pm near the Gartcosh junction, also saw a 62-year-old man taken to hospital. A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and later released pending further enquiries.
Constable Paul Mallon, Lanarkshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Sophie’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
A ny motorists with additional information about this incident as enquiries continue are asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1665.