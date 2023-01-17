Local Area Inspector Alan Mulholland confirmed “Following extensive investigations, three 12-year-old children and a 13-year-old have been charged with various offences, including fire setting, vandalism, assault and thefts. A report was submitted to the Scottish Children’s Reporter.
“We have responded to public concern for incidents that took place between Tuesday November 15 and Sunday January 8
"In the meantime, dedicated patrols are being carried out with officers providing reassurance to the community as well as engaging with young people and discouraging them away from criminality.”