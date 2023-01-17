Shortly before the Motherwell Times went to press, it emerged that police had embarked upon a crackdown on anti-social behaviour that saw three 12-year-olds charged as a reaction to disorder in Motherwell and Wishaw.

Local Area Inspector Alan Mulholland confirmed “Following extensive investigations, three 12-year-old children and a 13-year-old have been charged with various offences, including fire setting, vandalism, assault and thefts. A report was submitted to the Scottish Children’s Reporter.

“We have responded to public concern for incidents that took place between Tuesday November 15 and Sunday January 8

Advertisement