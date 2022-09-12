Police criticised after shutting down republican march in Glasgow

Police Scotland has been criticised after shutting down a republican march in Glasgow.

The Cairde na hÉireann group said it was planning on holding a march and rally to commemorate those who travelled to Spain to fight in the Spanish Civil War, ‘to fight facism and defend democracy’.

However, a group of loyalists organised a counter-protest, leading to the event being shut down.

Police Scotland stepped in and used Section 12 of the Public Order Act to close the planned procession.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow Division, said: “I have authorised officers to use powers under Section 12 of the Public Order Act 1986 to prevent this procession going ahead on the grounds of public safety and to minimise disruption to the local community.

“Police Scotland’s priority is always public safety and this decision was taken as a last resort after careful consideration of the potential impact of a planned counter-protest.

“Decisions about how to police protests require consideration of complex and often competing rights and issues.

“The guiding principles of policing protests are the safety of protestors, the public and police officers involved, preventing criminal behaviour or disorder and deescalating tensions.”

According to the Scottish Sun, the two groups dispersed without major incident.