Police have dealt with two alleged incidents of drink driving in Cumbernauld at the weekend.

Officers had reason to stop a car on Braehead Road in Kildrum at 10.20pm on Friday (December 2) and its male driver was allegedly smelling of alcohol. He subsequently failed a roadside breath test. The 42-year-old was then cautioned and charged.

Police were called on Saturday (December 3) after a man was seen leaving at train at Cumbernauld Station around 7.30pm under the influence and getting into his car before colliding with railings.

Advertisement

Officers were able to trace the man’s address after he dropped his wallet near his Kildrum home.