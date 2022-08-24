Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police constable with dog Obi received a report of two men fighting with “bladed weapons” in Mason Street and were first on the scene where the scale of the disturbance became plain.

The men were in fact both injured at this point but allegedly continued to fight

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was at this point that Obi sprung into action prompting one man to lay on the ground.

The second man did likewise, realising that the dog would target him next.

Obi stood guard while his handler took the men into custody, thereby stopping them from further injuring each other and possibly hurting anyone who intervened.

It has been confirmed that the two men who are aged 26-years-old and 32-years-old were arrested and charged with serious assault.