Police dog intervenes in violent incident leading to the arrest of two men for serious assault
A police dog and his handler have suceeded in stopping a violent incident in Motherwell which saw two armed men fighting in a public place on Saturday, August 14.
The police constable with dog Obi received a report of two men fighting with “bladed weapons” in Mason Street and were first on the scene where the scale of the disturbance became plain.
The men were in fact both injured at this point but allegedly continued to fight
It was at this point that Obi sprung into action prompting one man to lay on the ground.
The second man did likewise, realising that the dog would target him next.
Obi stood guard while his handler took the men into custody, thereby stopping them from further injuring each other and possibly hurting anyone who intervened.
It has been confirmed that the two men who are aged 26-years-old and 32-years-old were arrested and charged with serious assault.
A report on this incident has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal in Hamilton.