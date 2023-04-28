Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
3 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Police have located the body of a man believed to be David Yates

Police Scotland has confimed that their search of Mugdock Country Park is complete after a body was found in the reservoir.

By John A. MacInnes
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST

Police had been searching for a male, named as David Yates, in connection with the murder of his partner, who died at Jura Street in Glasgow Marelle Sturrock, 35.

A police spokesperson said: “The body of a man has been recovered following searches of Mugdock Reservoir on Thursday, 27 April.

“He is yet to be formally identified but it is believed to be David Yates, 36.”

Most Popular

Officers have not released why they attended her home address shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, 25 April where she was found, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marelle was 29 weeks pregnant and officers have confirmed that sadly her unborn baby did not survive.

Officers had been carrying out extensive search activity at Mugdock Country Park in relation to a man, now known to be Marelle’s partner, who had been reported missing in the area.

At the time police said it was being treated as linked to the death of Marelle Sturrock.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”

Yate’s vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday which led to the extensive searches which had been ongoing in the area including the use of search dogs and the force helicopter.

An investigation remains ongoing but nothing has been established so far to suggest anyone else was involved in her death.

Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.