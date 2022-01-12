Five youths have been reported aftePolice are investigation a report that a woman was assaulted and racially abused near Ibrox subway station.

The incident happened near Ibrox subway station.

The incident took place on Monday and was then reported to Police Scotland the following day.

The woman did not require any medic

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, police received a report that a woman had been assaulted and verbally racially abused near to Ibrox subway station, Ibrox, Glasgow, around 1.30 pm on Monday, 10 January 2022.