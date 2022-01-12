The incident happened near Ibrox subway station.
The incident took place on Monday and was then reported to Police Scotland the following day.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, police received a report that a woman had been assaulted and verbally racially abused near to Ibrox subway station, Ibrox, Glasgow, around 1.30 pm on Monday, 10 January 2022.
“The woman did not require any medical attention. Enquiries are ongoing in to the incident.”