Police investigate robbery at Bishopbriggs home

Police investigate robbery

The incident happened in the Solway Road area of the town around 6.30pm on Friday, 5 November.

A quantity of money was taken, involving four suspects, all men.

The two occupants of the house were uninjured but left badly shaken.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 3484 of 5 November.

A robbery also occurred at a property in the St Andrews Drive area of Bearsden around 9.30pm on the same night.

A 48-year-old woman sustained minor injuries as a result and police are looking for a male suspect wearing dark clothing.