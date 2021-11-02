And the lack of an organised municipal display, coupled with fears about existing levels of anti-social behaviour at this time has prompted police to issue a similar warning to as Scottish Fire and Rescue Service did in this newspaper two weeks ago.

And that involves thinking twice before setting off fireworks.

Motherwell, Bellshill and Viewpark’s Area Inspector Jim McLuskey said: “We have dedicated resources in place to respond to any incidents of fireworks or fire related disorder. We will have directed patrols to address issues and will be actively targeting anyone seen with fireworks which are not in a controlled setting or those setting deliberate fires.

“ We are also able to call upon specialist and national capabilities as part of Operation Moonbeam and so the public should be left in no doubt that we have all the tools at our disposal to respond appropriately.

“I want to encourage people to think of others before letting fireworks off or setting fires.

"Please be aware that is an offence to possess a firework under the age of 18, sell a firework to anyone under the age of 18, set off fireworks out with the hours of 6pm and 11pm -or midnight on bonfire night.