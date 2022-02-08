Police issue warning over crypto currency investment scams

Police in Glasgow have issued a warning about crypto currency investment scams.

Police Scotland said it had received reports of members of the public being approached by unknown persons on social media platforms and being persuaded to invest money in a fraudulent scheme, losing large sums of money.

The scammers have then approached online friends, who also fall victim to the same scheme.

A post from Police Scotland said: “Crypto currency can seem like an attractive investment these days. Please do your research before parting with your money.”