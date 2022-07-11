Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

On Monday ( July 11) officers took to Twitter to announce that Patrick Harvey had not in fact been seen since Saturday, July 2 at 10pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have reason to believe that he was at Glasgow’s Central Station on Monday July 4

It is believed that he boarded a train going to Blackpool.