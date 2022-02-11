Arrests made after Motherwell ATM road that netted thieves six figure sum

Arrests have been made after an ATM machine in Motherwell was raided of a six figure sum after being tampered with on Monday, January 31.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 11th February 2022, 3:26 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 3:26 pm

Police told the media that two men, aged 30 and 32 have been arrested charged and remanded in custody in connection with the 11.30pm attack in Carfin Road.

It has also been revealed that officers are investigating other attempted ATM raids in Milngavie, Ayr and Livingston and that they believe other individuals are involved.Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Lindsay, who is leading the investigation said: “We are keen to identify all others who played a part and I am hopeful that our communities can assist with this.

"If you remember seeing any suspicious activity around the ATMs Motherwell in the days preceding or at the time of the incidents, then please contact police immediately on 101.

“Similarly, if you believe you may have any relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage of any of these incidents, we would ask you to pass it on.”

