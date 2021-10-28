The officers – who were out and about in Carbrain on Saturday, October 16 – had reason to speak to a man on Glenhove Road.

This was after they observed an interaction with another man in the street amidst suspicions that money had changed hands.

The 37-year-old male was subsequently searched and a quantity of green herbal material, believed to be drugs, was recovered – but that was not the end of the matter.

Police enquiries continued and a search warrant was granted for a property on Glenhove Road.

Police were sent round to the address to deal with the matter and it was at this point another male was dealt with.