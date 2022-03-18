Police are planning extra patrols in Kelvingrove Park, ahead of what is due to be a warm weekend.

Community police in north west Glasgow will be carrying out the additional patrols in the park alongside Glasgow City Council colleagues.

They have issued a warning, reminding people that alcohol consumption is not allowed within the park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are planning extra patrols in Kelvingrove Park.

The Glasgow North West Police Twitter account said that the extra patrols had been organised to “ensure the park can be a safe and secure place for all those who use it”.