Community police in north west Glasgow will be carrying out the additional patrols in the park alongside Glasgow City Council colleagues.
They have issued a warning, reminding people that alcohol consumption is not allowed within the park.
The Glasgow North West Police Twitter account said that the extra patrols had been organised to “ensure the park can be a safe and secure place for all those who use it”.
Glasgow is set to enjoy warm weather all weekend - and into next week - with the Met Office expecting temperatures as high as 15 degrees tomorrow.