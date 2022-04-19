Police probe unexplained death of Glasgow man

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a Glasgow man.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the unexplained death.

39-year-old Craig Watson, from Colwood Ave, died in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Watson was found injured in Whitevale Gardens, Dennistoun, just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Emergency services attended but he died at the scene. His family is aware and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller, Major Investigation Team, Police Scotland, said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of Mr Watson's death, however, at this time we believe that he had been assaulted after becoming involved in an altercation with a number of people in the Whitevale Gardens area shortly before he was found injured.

"Whitevale Gardens is a residential area and I am sure local residents would have either seen or heard what happened and I would encourage them to come forward if they have not already done so.

"From our investigation so far, we know that there were a number of youths in the area before and after midnight, Saturday night into Sunday morning. It is extremely important that these young people contact the police and provide any details that may assist us with the investigation.

"Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number 0126 of Sunday, 17 April, 2022. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.