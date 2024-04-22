Police Scotland stopped the car and found a huge drugs haul inside.

​Drugs with an estimated street value of £426,000 have been recovered following a vehicle stop in Lanarkshire.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Specialist Crime Division stopped a car on the M74 northbound near Lesmahagow around 12.30pm on Friday, 19 April.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

He was due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday, 22 April.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliot said: “This was a significant recovery and shows our commitment to targeting anyone intent on profiting from drugs who give no thought to the misery it causes in our local communities.