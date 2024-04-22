Police recover a drug haul valued at nearly half a million pounds.
Drugs with an estimated street value of £426,000 have been recovered following a vehicle stop in Lanarkshire.
Officers from Police Scotland’s Specialist Crime Division stopped a car on the M74 northbound near Lesmahagow around 12.30pm on Friday, 19 April.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.
He was due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday, 22 April.
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Superintendent Steven Elliot said: “This was a significant recovery and shows our commitment to targeting anyone intent on profiting from drugs who give no thought to the misery it causes in our local communities.
“We are grateful for the support of the public and would urge anyone with information or concerns regarding drugs in their community to contact police on 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”