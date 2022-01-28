Police release CCTV image of man wanted after assault at Glasgow nightclub

Police Scotland has released CCTV images of a man wanted after a serious assault at a Glasgow nightclub.

Police Scotland is looking for this man.

The incident happened at the Savoy nightclub on Sauchiehall Street at around 1.30am on Monday, August 23, 2021.

They believe the man may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in the images is described as white, in his mid-20s, and was wearing a distinctive black and white 'swallow' patterned hooded top and dark trousers.