Police release CCTV image of man wanted after assault at Glasgow nightclub

Police Scotland is looking for this man.
The incident happened at the Savoy nightclub on Sauchiehall Street at around 1.30am on Monday, August 23, 2021.
They believe the man may be able to assist them with their enquiries.
The man in the images is described as white, in his mid-20s, and was wearing a distinctive black and white 'swallow' patterned hooded top and dark trousers.
Detective Constable Mhairi Gunn, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: “Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who has any information that will assist officers with their investigation is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference number 0265 of Monday, 23 August, 2021. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."