Police release CCTV image of man wanted after woman assaulted in Glasgow

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted after a woman was assaulted in Glasgow.

Police Scotland wants to find this man.

The incident happened at a property in the Rottenrow East area between 1-3am on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The man, who police believe may be able to assist enquiries, is described as being around 5ft 6ins, of medium build, with short dark hair.

It is believed the man was also in the West Regent Street area in Glasgow city centre earlier that night and officers are keen to trace him or anyone who knows him.

Detective Inspector Lesley-Anne McGee said: “We believe the man may have information which could help our investigation and I would urge anyone who can assist to come forward.