Their spree kicked off around 9pm on Monday March 7 in the town’s Watson Street after the men forced entry into the homes and assaulting those inside.
More detailed descriptions and photos have been issued of the three men in the hope that they can be traced.
The first man is described as white, five foot eight inches to ten inches in height and aged between 25-30 years with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, navy-blue padded jacket, dark grey coloured tracksuit bottoms, white trainers.
The second man (pictured) is described as being of similar height and is thought to be between 20 and 25 years old years with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a navy-blue hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured trainers. The third man is described as around this height and of slim build. He was wearing a two-tone grey Northface hooded jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms, and grey Nike trainers.
Detective Constable Adele Johnston, of Wishaw CID said: “I would urge each of these three men, or anyone who has information relating to any of these three men to make contact with the Police. Members of the public can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3493 of March 7 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.