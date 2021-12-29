Bothwell Assault

The incident saw a 35-year-old male attacked with a weapon in Blantyre Mill Road around 6pm on Friday, October 22 on Blantyre Mill Road. The victim received a wound to his head and required hospital treatment.

Officers have yet to make an arrest but they have issued a picture of a man wearing a hi-vis jacket who they believe could help them with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has asked the man or anyone who recognises him to come forward to help them with these ongoing enquiries. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting incident 2925 or alternatively through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 free and in confidence.

Meanwhile there has been a crackdown on louts outside Tesco in Wishaw.

Area Inspector, Alan Mulholland said: "There have been a number of reported incidents from staff and members of the public regarding young people attending Tesco and making the lives of staff and shoppers very difficult. This is relatively small group of youths who are intent on causing disorder and there have also been reported acts of violence against staff.