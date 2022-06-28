Police release picture of man wanted after assault on Argyle Street

Police have released a picture of a man wanted following an assault on Argyle Street.

Police want to speak to this man.

The assault happened on Argyle Street, near to Queen Street, at around 3.25pm on Saturday, May 7.

Police Scotland believe that the man pictured might be able to assist them with their ongoing enquiries into the incident.

The man is described as white, with short dark hair and a dark beard. He was wearing a Celtic top, grey shorts and white trainers.

Detective Constable John Aitken said: “I would urge the man, or anyone who has information relating to him to contact police.