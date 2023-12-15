Police renew appeal for help to trace missing Forth Valley woman
Margaret Wright has been missing from Stirling since Wednesday, November 29.
The last confirmed sighting of the 38-year-old is now at a bank on Buchanan Street in Glasgow city centre around 3.20pm on Thursday, November 30.
Police said: “Her subsequent movements are unknown and officers are continuing to appeal for information.”
Margaret is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, slim build and has long fair/blonde coloured hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black puffer jacket with a light furry hood, blue jeans and black trainers.
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2082 of Wednesday, November 29.