Police Scotland has released figures showing how many registered sex offenders (RSO) are living in each Glasgow postcode.

Every month, Police Scotland publishes data on the number of sex offenders living in each postcode across the country, as well as the number in each policing division.

According to the latest figures, there are 704 RSOs in the community within the Glasgow police division area and a further 252 in custody or hospital.

The website states: “Protecting the public is a priority for Police Scotland. While we can never eliminate risk entirely, we want to reassure communities that all reasonable steps are being taken to protect them.

“We put in place measures to minimise the likelihood of further sexual re-offending by Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) and would seek to re-assure people that sexual re-offending rates remain extremely low.

“RSOs are robustly managed by the police and our partners through the Multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA), and subject to comprehensive risk assessment and risk management in the community. Police Scotland has units of dedicated officers specially trained for this task.”

What postcodes have the most sex offenders?

According to the data from Police Scotland, the postcode with the most registered sex offenders living in the community is G81 - which has 45 RSOs living in it.

The G81 postcode covers Clydebank.

G13 comes second, with 44 RSOs - that includes the West End neighbourhoods of Knightswood and Anniesland.

G51 is third, with 42 RSOs - that is south of the Clyde, including Ibrox, Plantation and Linthouse, as well as the area around the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

How many sex offenders live in my postcode?

These are the latest figures from Police Scotland on the number of registered sex offenders living in each ‘G’ postcode.

G1 - 15

G11 - 20

G12 - 4

G13 - 44

G14 - 15

G15 - 17

G2 - 5

G20 - 28

G21 - 38

G22 - 27

G23 - 1

G3 - 15

G31 - 28

G32 - 36

G33 - 36

G34 - 6

G4 - 22

G40 - 17

G41 - 20

G42 - 28

G43 - 17

G44 - 15

G45 - 16

G46 - 18

G5 - 20

G51 - 42

G52 - 30

G53 - 13

G60 - 8

G61 - 10

G62 - 10

G63 - 2

G64 - 10

G65 - 9

G66 - 26

G67 - 32

G68 - 7

G69 - 26

G71 - 17

G72 - 32

G73 - 37

G74 - 24

G75 - 32

G76 - 6

G77 - 10

G78 - 17

G81 - 45

G82 - 14

G83 - 20

G84 - 19