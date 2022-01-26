Police reveal their strategy for dealing with anti-vaxxers who say they'll hold training camp at Strathclyde Park

Police look poised to adopt a softly softly approach towards an influx of anti-vaccine protestors from across the UK who said they’ll be converging on Strathclyde Park to stage a military-style training camp on Saturday that’s been condemned by the Scottish Government.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 9:58 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 9:59 am

As we have reported, the participants from the so-called Alpha Men Assemble group say they’ll undertake combat training in this normally tranquil spot that’s a favourite with families, dogwalkers and fitness fans.

Members say they will wage war against further Covid-19 restrictions and have co-ordinated the effort through the encrypted social media channel Telegram and were not available for comment.

When the Motherwell Times tried to find out Police Scotland’s strategy for maintaining order at the event we were told: “Officers will give the area passing attention and engage with anyone in attendance. Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do. This means that we will protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest, balanced against the rights of the wider community.”

When North Lanarkshire Council which oversees the park was asked how staff on the ground would cope if clashes arose a council spokesperson said this was a matter for the police.