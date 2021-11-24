Police round-up sees two women face drugs charges in Carbrain and Condorrat

A visit to a Cumbernauld home on an “unrelated matter” has seen a 43-year-old female resident facing a drugs charge after a small amount of a substance believed to be heroin was found on the premises.

Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:51 am

The incident took place on Friday, November 19 around 12.35pm

Later that day, at 9.40pm police had reason to speak to the drive and passengers of a car in Central Way – all of whom were searched.

A 26-year-old passenger was found with two ‘reefer’ style cigarettes on his person and was given a warning.

Meanwhile a home in Condorrat's Morar Drive was raided by police looking for drugs on Monday. November 22 around 10.40am -and a car too was searched.

A large quantity of cash and what is believed to be controlled drugs were found in the process.

Police confirmed that a 37 year old female was arrested on several alleged drug offences and a road traffic offence and is scheduled to appear in court.