The incident took place on Friday, November 19 around 12.35pm

Later that day, at 9.40pm police had reason to speak to the drive and passengers of a car in Central Way – all of whom were searched.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 26-year-old passenger was found with two ‘reefer’ style cigarettes on his person and was given a warning.

Meanwhile a home in Condorrat's Morar Drive was raided by police looking for drugs on Monday. November 22 around 10.40am -and a car too was searched.

A large quantity of cash and what is believed to be controlled drugs were found in the process.