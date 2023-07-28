Police officers have an “unwavering commitment” to find the man believed to have gunned down a father-of-three 16 years ago.

LOOKS LIKE: Composite images of what Derek Ferguson, now aged 59, might look like

That's according to the lead investigator in the search for Derek Ferguson.The now 59-year-old remains the main suspect in the killing of Thomas Cameron who was gunned down in Bishopbriggs in 2007.

The 48-year-old was killed in the car park of the Auchinairn Tavern just months after his son was stabbed to death.

DCS Vicky Watson told the Herald this week: “Despite 16 years having past, our investigation to trace Ferguson continues and underlines our unwavering commitment to achieve justice for the family of Thomas Cameron.”

In their quest to find Ferguson, Police Scotland sought the help of a forensic psychologist who specialises in facial recognition.

Professor Charlie Frowd created EvoFIT, a recognition based facial-composite system, which has assisted in identifying and apprehending criminals wanted for the most serious of crimes worldwide.

With his help, police now have images of what Ferguson may look like today, with potential appearances based on ageing and health.

DCS Watson said: “Our officers have carried out painstaking enquiries and research over the years and the new images released are as a result of our investigations and the current intelligence picture surrounding his appearance.“I would like members of the public to look at these images and get in touch with the investigation team if you recognise him and, most importantly, have information about his current whereabouts.”

An international warrant remains in place for Ferguson's arrest.

He is described as being between 5ft 2in and 5ft 6in tall, with a small scar on his right jaw line, a small piece missing from the top of his left ear and was known to have various tattoos on his forearms, including a heart and a dagger.

Intelligence gathered has led police to believe Ferguson may have travelled between The Netherlands and Spain.

DCS Watson added: “Officers have pieced together his recent movements.

“I would now like to appeal directly to the local communities in the southern areas of The Netherlands, Barcelona, the south coast of Spain and the Balearic Islands to look at these images and get in touch if you have seen him or know where he is.”Crimestoppers have offered up a reward of up to £10,000 to anyone who contacts them with information that helps lead to the arrest of Ferguson.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or by completing a form anonymously on their website.