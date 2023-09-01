Clydesdale residents are being urged to be vigilant following reports of financial scams in the area.

Over the last few months, Police Scotland officers have received six reports of scams which have seen residents lose thousands.

The scams see people receive a call from a bank or financial institution alerting them to account activity which needs verified with a call back. They then provide a number to call back on for security reasons.

When called back they ask the person to withdraw money and pass this to a third party for safety, often saying it is as part of an inquiry. Your bank will never ask you to transfer or withdraw money or set up a secure account for you.

Detective Inspector Jamie Campbell of CID said: “We are asking members of the public to be aware of scams and take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

“It’s not always easy to spot a scam, anyone can be fooled – these criminals are experts at impersonating people, organisations and the police. Don’t trust the caller ID display on your phone as a phone number is not proof of ID.

“I would encourage anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from their bank or financial institution to make sure the person calling is genuine.

“If in doubt hang up and contact the bank using the phone number on the back of your card.”