The incident happened around 11.10am when a white Vauxhall Mokka travelling north, left the road near Dalriada Crescent.

It crashed into the the gardens of neighbouring houses.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed and re-opened around 3.30pm.

No-one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Now police say they want to talk to anyone who can shed further light on the crash.

Sergeant Craig McDonald, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit in Motherwell, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash and also anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash with dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation.