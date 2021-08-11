Officers were called to a disturbance on the M8 westbound at junction 7 around 5pm on Tuesday, August 10. A 30-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital Wishaw for treatment following the incident. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector David Lamont, of Wishaw CID, said: “The roads in the area will have been busy at the time so anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to get in touch.