Police seeking car driver who ‘deliberately’ drove at man and killed his dog

Police are searching for a man who ‘deliberately’ drove at a man and killed his dog.

Police are trying to find the man following the incident in Barrhead.

The incident happened around 10.30pm on Friday, at a car park near to Stormyland Way, Barrhead.

Police Scotland said that a black-coloured four door car was driven deliberately at the man following an altercation and he sustained leg and back injuries, and was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

His dog was also struck by the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the car drove off. He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, aged 52 to 55 years-old, of slim build with a shaved head. He was wearing a dark coloured jumper and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Constable Sarah-Lee MacFarlane said: “This was a deliberate act that caused injuries to the dog walker and killed his dog, and we are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“The car involved may be similar to a Nissan Note and if anyone saw it or has dash-cam that would help with our investigation then I urge them to get in touch.