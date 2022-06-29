Police seize drugs after raids in Govanhill and Cardonald

Police have seized drugs and £1500 in cash after raids in Govanhill and Cardonald.

A man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Tuesday, police raided properties on Boyd Street and Nursery Street, Govanhill, and Moss Heights Avenue, Cardonald.

Officers, acting on intelligence, searched the properties and seized a quantity of drugs, believed to be cannabis, and a £1500 sum of cash.

A 27-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC Stephen Martin said: "This operation is part of our ongoing commitment to keep drugs off the streets and support anyone who needs it.

"Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and tackling this issue is a priority for Police Scotland.

"Hopefully this operation provides the local community with the reassurance that we act on their concerns and we will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

"We will continue to work to disrupt the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.

"We depend on the continued support from members of the public, who have a vital role to play in reporting information to us.